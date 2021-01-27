Earnings results for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Commvault Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company earned $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Commvault Systems has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year. Commvault Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Commvault Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.04%. The high price target for CVLT is $68.00 and the low price target for CVLT is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Commvault Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.57, Commvault Systems has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $60.63. Commvault Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Commvault Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

In the past three months, Commvault Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $449,250.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of Commvault Systems is held by insiders. 91.39% of the stock of Commvault Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT



Earnings for Commvault Systems are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Commvault Systems is -91.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Commvault Systems is -91.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Commvault Systems has a PEG Ratio of 8.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Commvault Systems has a P/B Ratio of 6.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

