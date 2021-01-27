Earnings results for CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

CONMED last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. The business earned $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year. CONMED has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CONMED in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.72%. The high price target for CNMD is $110.00 and the low price target for CNMD is $76.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CONMED has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.60, CONMED has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $119.32. CONMED has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

CONMED has a dividend yield of 0.68%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CONMED does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CONMED is 30.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CONMED will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.23% next year. This indicates that CONMED will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, CONMED insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,012,209.00 in company stock. Only 5.39% of the stock of CONMED is held by insiders.

Earnings for CONMED are expected to grow by 43.87% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $3.05 per share. The P/E ratio of CONMED is -2,983.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CONMED is -2,983.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CONMED has a PEG Ratio of 3.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CONMED has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

