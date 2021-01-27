Earnings results for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Core Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm earned $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Core Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Core Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.45%. The high price target for CLB is $30.00 and the low price target for CLB is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Core Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.15, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.22, Core Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 40.5% from its current price of $35.64. Core Laboratories has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories has a dividend yield of 0.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Core Laboratories has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Core Laboratories is 2.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Core Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.65% next year. This indicates that Core Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

In the past three months, Core Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of Core Laboratories is held by insiders. 92.69% of the stock of Core Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB



Earnings for Core Laboratories are expected to grow by 10.26% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Core Laboratories is -15.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Core Laboratories is -15.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Core Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 12.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Core Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 8.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here