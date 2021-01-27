Earnings results for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Cree last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business earned $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. Cree has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Cree has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.80%. The high price target for CREE is $125.00 and the low price target for CREE is $65.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cree has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 1 buy rating, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.50, Cree has a forecasted downside of 19.8% from its current price of $106.61. Cree has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree does not currently pay a dividend. Cree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

In the past three months, Cree insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,135,460.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Cree is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE



Earnings for Cree are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.28) to ($1.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Cree is -34.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cree is -34.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cree has a P/B Ratio of 5.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

