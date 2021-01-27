Earnings results for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Crown Castle International last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.09. Crown Castle International has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.2. Crown Castle International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $174.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.96%. The high price target for CCI is $197.00 and the low price target for CCI is $146.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crown Castle International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $174.82, Crown Castle International has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $163.45. Crown Castle International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crown Castle International has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crown Castle International is 93.50%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Crown Castle International will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.52% in the coming year. This indicates that Crown Castle International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

In the past three months, Crown Castle International insiders have bought 3.79% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,023,327.00 in company stock and sold $985,920.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Crown Castle International is held by insiders. 90.07% of the stock of Crown Castle International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI



Earnings for Crown Castle International are expected to grow by 10.59% in the coming year, from $5.76 to $6.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Crown Castle International is 102.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Crown Castle International is 102.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Crown Castle International has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crown Castle International has a P/B Ratio of 6.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

