Earnings results for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Customers Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company earned $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Customers Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.68%. The high price target for CUBI is $30.00 and the low price target for CUBI is $20.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Customers Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.80, Customers Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 12.7% from its current price of $22.01. Customers Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Customers Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

In the past three months, Customers Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $373,500.00 in company stock. Only 9.71% of the stock of Customers Bancorp is held by insiders. 75.40% of the stock of Customers Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Customers Bancorp are expected to grow by 48.56% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $4.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Customers Bancorp is 7.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Customers Bancorp is 7.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Customers Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

