Earnings results for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 01/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

CVB Financial last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. CVB Financial has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. CVB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CVB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.96%. The high price target for CVBF is $20.50 and the low price target for CVBF is $19.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CVB Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.75, CVB Financial has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $20.78. CVB Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CVB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CVB Financial is 48.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CVB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.02% next year. This indicates that CVB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

In the past three months, CVB Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of CVB Financial is held by insiders. 68.59% of the stock of CVB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CVB Financial are expected to decrease by -3.94% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of CVB Financial is 15.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of CVB Financial is 15.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. CVB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

