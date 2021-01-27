Earnings results for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Edwards Lifesciences last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.2. Edwards Lifesciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.00%. The high price target for EW is $111.00 and the low price target for EW is $51.67. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences does not currently pay a dividend. Edwards Lifesciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

In the past three months, Edwards Lifesciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,786,897.00 in company stock. Only 1.48% of the stock of Edwards Lifesciences is held by insiders. 80.94% of the stock of Edwards Lifesciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW



Earnings for Edwards Lifesciences are expected to grow by 12.70% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Edwards Lifesciences is 69.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Edwards Lifesciences is 69.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a PEG Ratio of 2.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Edwards Lifesciences has a P/B Ratio of 13.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

