Earnings results for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Extreme Networks last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Extreme Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Extreme Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.79%. The high price target for EXTR is $9.50 and the low price target for EXTR is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Extreme Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.63, Extreme Networks has a forecasted downside of 14.8% from its current price of $7.78. Extreme Networks has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Extreme Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

In the past three months, Extreme Networks insiders have sold 2,784.79% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $44,300.00 in company stock and sold $1,277,963.00 in company stock. Only 3.15% of the stock of Extreme Networks is held by insiders. 78.88% of the stock of Extreme Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR



Earnings for Extreme Networks are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Extreme Networks is -9.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Extreme Networks is -9.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Extreme Networks has a P/B Ratio of 194.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here