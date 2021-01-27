Earnings results for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 01/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

First Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. First Bancorp has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.08%. The high price target for FBNC is $42.00 and the low price target for FBNC is $25.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Bancorp is 23.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.46% next year. This indicates that First Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

In the past three months, First Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,264,548.00 in company stock. Only 2.37% of the stock of First Bancorp is held by insiders. 62.99% of the stock of First Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC



Earnings for First Bancorp are expected to decrease by -0.78% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.53 per share. The P/E ratio of First Bancorp is 13.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of First Bancorp is 13.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. First Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 5.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. First Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

