Earnings results for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Hess last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22. The company earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hess has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year. Hess has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hess (NYSE:HES)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hess in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.72%. The high price target for HES is $70.00 and the low price target for HES is $47.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hess has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.72, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.78, Hess has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $57.19. Hess has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess pays a meaningful dividend of 1.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hess does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hess (NYSE:HES)

In the past three months, Hess insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $423,359.00 in company stock. Only 12.22% of the stock of Hess is held by insiders. 79.23% of the stock of Hess is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hess (NYSE:HES



Earnings for Hess are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.71) to ($1.81) per share. The P/E ratio of Hess is -5.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hess is -5.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hess has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here