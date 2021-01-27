Earnings results for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Hess Midstream last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company earned $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Hess Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hess Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.67%. The high price target for HESM is $22.00 and the low price target for HESM is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hess Midstream has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, Hess Midstream has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $21.91. Hess Midstream has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hess Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hess Midstream is 147.50%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Hess Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Hess Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

In the past three months, Hess Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.16% of the stock of Hess Midstream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM



Earnings for Hess Midstream are expected to grow by 41.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Hess Midstream is 17.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Hess Midstream is 17.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 26.93.

