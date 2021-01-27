Earnings results for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Hologic last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The business earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Its revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Hologic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hologic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.77%. The high price target for HOLX is $100.00 and the low price target for HOLX is $43.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hologic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.56, Hologic has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $74.52. Hologic has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic does not currently pay a dividend. Hologic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

In the past three months, Hologic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,611,037.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Hologic is held by insiders. 92.43% of the stock of Hologic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX



Earnings for Hologic are expected to decrease by -34.59% in the coming year, from $7.17 to $4.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 17.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 17.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.13. Hologic has a PEG Ratio of 0.62. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Hologic has a P/B Ratio of 7.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

