Earnings results for Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Horizon Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Horizon Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Horizon Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.33%. The high price target for HBNC is $14.50 and the low price target for HBNC is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Horizon Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.25, Horizon Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 15.3% from its current price of $16.83. Horizon Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Horizon Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 29.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Horizon Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.36% next year. This indicates that Horizon Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

In the past three months, Horizon Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $82,898.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Horizon Bancorp is held by insiders. 51.89% of the stock of Horizon Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC



Earnings for Horizon Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.33% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 11.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 11.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Horizon Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

