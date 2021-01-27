Earnings results for Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Howard Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm earned $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. Howard Bancorp has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. Howard Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Howard Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Howard Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Howard Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,462.00 in company stock. Only 18.75% of the stock of Howard Bancorp is held by insiders. 55.09% of the stock of Howard Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Howard Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Howard Bancorp is -15.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Howard Bancorp is -15.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Howard Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

