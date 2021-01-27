Earnings results for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Investors Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Investors Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.10%. The high price target for ISBC is $11.50 and the low price target for ISBC is $9.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Investors Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.25, Investors Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $11.53. Investors Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Investors Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Investors Bancorp is 62.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Investors Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.04% next year. This indicates that Investors Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

In the past three months, Investors Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.49% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by insiders. 72.45% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC



Earnings for Investors Bancorp are expected to grow by 25.29% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 14.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 14.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Investors Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here