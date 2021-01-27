Earnings results for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight Transportation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Knight-Swift Transportation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Knight-Swift Transportation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.66%. The high price target for KNX is $60.00 and the low price target for KNX is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend yield of 0.71%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Knight-Swift Transportation does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 14.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Knight-Swift Transportation will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.61% next year. This indicates that Knight-Swift Transportation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

In the past three months, Knight-Swift Transportation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Knight-Swift Transportation is held by insiders. 86.80% of the stock of Knight-Swift Transportation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX



Earnings for Knight-Swift Transportation are expected to grow by 25.66% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 22.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 22.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 22.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a PEG Ratio of 0.87. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Knight-Swift Transportation has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

