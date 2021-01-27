Earnings results for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.01.

Lam Research last announced its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research has generated $15.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Lam Research has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lam Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $451.24, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.35%. The high price target for LRCX is $660.00 and the low price target for LRCX is $265.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lam Research has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $451.24, Lam Research has a forecasted downside of 18.4% from its current price of $552.66. Lam Research has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lam Research has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lam Research is 32.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lam Research will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.01% next year. This indicates that Lam Research will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

In the past three months, Lam Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,774,505.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Lam Research is held by insiders. 84.03% of the stock of Lam Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX



Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 10.44% in the coming year, from $22.41 to $24.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 31.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 31.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. Lam Research has a PEG Ratio of 1.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lam Research has a P/B Ratio of 15.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

