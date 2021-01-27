Earnings results for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Landstar System last issued its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Landstar System has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Landstar System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landstar System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.94%. The high price target for LSTR is $164.00 and the low price target for LSTR is $83.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Landstar System has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Landstar System is 14.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Landstar System will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.53% next year. This indicates that Landstar System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

In the past three months, Landstar System insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,299,200.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Landstar System is held by insiders. 98.82% of the stock of Landstar System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Landstar System are expected to grow by 15.86% in the coming year, from $5.36 to $6.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 32.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 32.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 22.92. Landstar System has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Landstar System has a P/B Ratio of 8.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

