Earnings results for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.56%. The high price target for LEVI is $27.00 and the low price target for LEVI is $19.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. does not currently pay a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

In the past three months, Levi Strauss & Co. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,574,362.00 in company stock. Only 6.48% of the stock of Levi Strauss & Co. is held by insiders. Only 12.28% of the stock of Levi Strauss & Co. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI



Earnings for Levi Strauss & Co. are expected to grow by 600.00% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Levi Strauss & Co. is -88.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Levi Strauss & Co. is -88.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Levi Strauss & Co. has a PEG Ratio of 4.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Levi Strauss & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 5.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

