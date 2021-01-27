Earnings results for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Live Oak Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.9. Live Oak Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.66%. The high price target for LOB is $130.00 and the low price target for LOB is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Live Oak Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.60, Live Oak Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 23.7% from its current price of $46.58. Live Oak Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Live Oak Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 27.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Live Oak Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.66% next year. This indicates that Live Oak Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

In the past three months, Live Oak Bancshares insiders have bought 524.46% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,802,954.00 in company stock and sold $609,000.00 in company stock. Only 25.10% of the stock of Live Oak Bancshares is held by insiders. 43.59% of the stock of Live Oak Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB



Earnings for Live Oak Bancshares are expected to grow by 66.93% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 52.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 52.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Live Oak Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

