Marine Products Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Marine Products last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. Marine Products has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Marine Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marine Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.72%. The high price target for MPX is $17.00 and the low price target for MPX is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Marine Products has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Marine Products has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $16.55. Marine Products has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Marine Products pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marine Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Marine Products is 38.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Marine Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.51% next year. This indicates that Marine Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Marine Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.10% of the stock of Marine Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.57% of the stock of Marine Products is held by institutions.

Earnings for Marine Products are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Marine Products is 35.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Marine Products is 35.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.43. Marine Products has a P/B Ratio of 7.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

