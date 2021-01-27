Earnings results for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.65.

Meritage Homes last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Meritage Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meritage Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.82%. The high price target for MTH is $138.00 and the low price target for MTH is $65.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Meritage Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.75, Meritage Homes has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $94.00. Meritage Homes has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Meritage Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

In the past three months, Meritage Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $98,680.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by insiders. 97.09% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH



Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 22.79% in the coming year, from $10.40 to $12.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 9.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 9.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.80. Meritage Homes has a PEG Ratio of 0.31. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Meritage Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

