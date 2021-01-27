Earnings results for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Methanex last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.09. The company earned $581 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442 million. Methanex has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year. Methanex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Methanex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.08%. The high price target for MEOH is $60.00 and the low price target for MEOH is $11.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Methanex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.19, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, Methanex has a forecasted upside of 24.1% from its current price of $33.85. Methanex has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Methanex does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Methanex is 16.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Methanex will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.39% next year. This indicates that Methanex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

In the past three months, Methanex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Methanex is held by insiders. 58.03% of the stock of Methanex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH



Earnings for Methanex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.69) to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Methanex is -20.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Methanex is -20.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Methanex has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

