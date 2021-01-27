Earnings results for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

MKS Instruments last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm earned $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. MKS Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MKS Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $174.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.63%. The high price target for MKSI is $205.00 and the low price target for MKSI is $120.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MKS Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $174.20, MKS Instruments has a forecasted downside of 1.6% from its current price of $177.09. MKS Instruments has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MKS Instruments does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MKS Instruments is 17.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MKS Instruments will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.49% next year. This indicates that MKS Instruments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

In the past three months, MKS Instruments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $62,793.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by insiders. 94.02% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI



Earnings for MKS Instruments are expected to grow by 18.90% in the coming year, from $7.09 to $8.43 per share. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 35.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 35.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. MKS Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

