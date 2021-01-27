Earnings results for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Nasdaq last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm earned $715 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Its revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nasdaq has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Nasdaq has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nasdaq in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.14%. The high price target for NDAQ is $164.00 and the low price target for NDAQ is $100.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nasdaq has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $138.11, Nasdaq has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $141.13. Nasdaq has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nasdaq has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nasdaq is 39.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nasdaq will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.46% next year. This indicates that Nasdaq will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

In the past three months, Nasdaq insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $130,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Nasdaq is held by insiders. 74.23% of the stock of Nasdaq is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ



Earnings for Nasdaq are expected to grow by 2.81% in the coming year, from $6.06 to $6.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 25.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 25.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Nasdaq has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nasdaq has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

