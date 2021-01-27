Earnings results for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

NBT Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm earned $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. NBT Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NBT Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.80%. The high price target for NBTB is $35.00 and the low price target for NBTB is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NBT Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of NBT Bancorp is 39.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NBT Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.06% next year. This indicates that NBT Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

In the past three months, NBT Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $180,120.00 in company stock. Only 3.29% of the stock of NBT Bancorp is held by insiders. 53.95% of the stock of NBT Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB



Earnings for NBT Bancorp are expected to grow by 14.35% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of NBT Bancorp is 15.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of NBT Bancorp is 15.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. NBT Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

