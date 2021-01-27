Earnings results for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

NextGen Healthcare last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextGen Healthcare has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.9. NextGen Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NextGen Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.63%. The high price target for NXGN is $21.00 and the low price target for NXGN is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NextGen Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.86, NextGen Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 40.6% from its current price of $23.35. NextGen Healthcare has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. NextGen Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

In the past three months, NextGen Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $84,096.00 in company stock. Only 18.50% of the stock of NextGen Healthcare is held by insiders. 71.31% of the stock of NextGen Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN



Earnings for NextGen Healthcare are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of NextGen Healthcare is 145.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of NextGen Healthcare is 145.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.13. NextGen Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 4.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NextGen Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

