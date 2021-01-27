Earnings results for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.55.

Norfolk Southern last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Norfolk Southern has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $224.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.80%. The high price target for NSC is $290.00 and the low price target for NSC is $135.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Norfolk Southern has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $224.28, Norfolk Southern has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $238.09. Norfolk Southern has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Norfolk Southern has a dividend yield of 1.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Norfolk Southern does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Norfolk Southern is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Norfolk Southern will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.15% next year. This indicates that Norfolk Southern will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Norfolk Southern insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $292,988.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Norfolk Southern is held by insiders. 67.25% of the stock of Norfolk Southern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Norfolk Southern are expected to grow by 20.99% in the coming year, from $9.10 to $11.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Norfolk Southern is 30.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Norfolk Southern is 30.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 22.92. Norfolk Southern has a PEG Ratio of 3.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Norfolk Southern has a P/B Ratio of 4.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

