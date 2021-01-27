Earnings results for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Northeast Bank last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The company earned $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 million. Northeast Bank has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Northeast Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Northeast Bank has a dividend yield of 0.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northeast Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Northeast Bank is 1.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

In the past three months, Northeast Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.22% of the stock of Northeast Bank is held by insiders. 56.21% of the stock of Northeast Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Northeast Bank is 8.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Northeast Bank is 8.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03.

