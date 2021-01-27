Earnings results for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Old Second Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm earned $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Old Second Bancorp has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Old Second Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Old Second Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.49%. The high price target for OSBC is $12.00 and the low price target for OSBC is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

Old Second Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Strong Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Old Second Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 6.5% from its current price of $10.33. Old Second Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Old Second Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Old Second Bancorp is 3.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old Second Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.65% next year. This indicates that Old Second Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

In the past three months, Old Second Bancorp insiders have bought 43.64% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $40,180.00 in company stock and sold $27,972.00 in company stock. Only 4.16% of the stock of Old Second Bancorp is held by insiders. 71.80% of the stock of Old Second Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC



Earnings for Old Second Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.85% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Old Second Bancorp is 10.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Old Second Bancorp is 10.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Old Second Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here