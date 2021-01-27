Earnings results for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Origin Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business earned $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Origin Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Origin Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.68%. The high price target for OBNK is $28.00 and the low price target for OBNK is $22.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Origin Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Origin Bancorp is 17.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Origin Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.78% next year. This indicates that Origin Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

In the past three months, Origin Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,650.00 in company stock. Only 7.25% of the stock of Origin Bancorp is held by insiders. 50.13% of the stock of Origin Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK



Earnings for Origin Bancorp are expected to grow by 51.01% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Origin Bancorp is 21.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Origin Bancorp is 21.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Origin Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

