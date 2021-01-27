Earnings results for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Oshkosh last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Oshkosh has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oshkosh in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.21%. The high price target for OSK is $117.00 and the low price target for OSK is $63.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oshkosh has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.38, Oshkosh has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $92.49. Oshkosh has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oshkosh has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oshkosh is 26.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Oshkosh will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.86% next year. This indicates that Oshkosh will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

In the past three months, Oshkosh insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $106,875.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Oshkosh is held by insiders. 91.91% of the stock of Oshkosh is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK



Earnings for Oshkosh are expected to grow by 36.72% in the coming year, from $5.12 to $7.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 19.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 19.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 77.97. Oshkosh has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Oshkosh has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

