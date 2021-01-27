Earnings results for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

Prosperity Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares has generated $5.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Prosperity Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.53%. The high price target for PB is $80.00 and the low price target for PB is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Prosperity Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.20, Prosperity Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $68.47. Prosperity Bancshares has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Prosperity Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 39.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prosperity Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.13% next year. This indicates that Prosperity Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

In the past three months, Prosperity Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.01% of the stock of Prosperity Bancshares is held by insiders. 76.72% of the stock of Prosperity Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB



Earnings for Prosperity Bancshares are expected to decrease by -4.81% in the coming year, from $5.40 to $5.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 13.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 13.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Prosperity Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 1.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prosperity Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

