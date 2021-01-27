Earnings results for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Provident Financial last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Provident Financial has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Provident Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Provident Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.10%. The high price target for PROV is $24.50 and the low price target for PROV is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Provident Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Provident Financial is 55.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Provident Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.22% next year. This indicates that Provident Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

In the past three months, Provident Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.67% of the stock of Provident Financial is held by insiders. 57.84% of the stock of Provident Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV



Earnings for Provident Financial are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial is 19.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial is 19.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Provident Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

