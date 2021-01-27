Earnings results for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

PTC last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.6. PTC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PTC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.55%. The high price target for PTC is $150.00 and the low price target for PTC is $53.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PTC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.69, PTC has a forecasted downside of 13.0% from its current price of $129.52. PTC has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC does not currently pay a dividend. PTC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

In the past three months, PTC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,033,281.00 in company stock. Only 10.02% of the stock of PTC is held by insiders. 83.96% of the stock of PTC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC



Earnings for PTC are expected to grow by 47.44% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of PTC is 114.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of PTC is 114.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. PTC has a PEG Ratio of 5.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PTC has a P/B Ratio of 10.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here