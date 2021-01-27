Earnings results for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

QCR last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company earned $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. QCR has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. QCR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QCR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.85%. The high price target for QCRH is $44.00 and the low price target for QCRH is $42.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QCR has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QCR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of QCR is 6.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, QCR will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.82% next year. This indicates that QCR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

In the past three months, QCR insiders have bought 567.06% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $67,000.00 in company stock and sold $10,044.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of QCR is held by insiders. 63.46% of the stock of QCR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH



Earnings for QCR are expected to decrease by -8.57% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of QCR is 10.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of QCR is 10.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. QCR has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

