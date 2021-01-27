Earnings results for Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Quantum last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm earned $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83 million. Quantum has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Quantum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quantum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.39%. The high price target for QMCO is $10.00 and the low price target for QMCO is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quantum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Quantum has a forecasted upside of 28.4% from its current price of $7.01. Quantum has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum does not currently pay a dividend. Quantum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

In the past three months, Quantum insiders have sold 356.97% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $116,184.00 in company stock and sold $530,929.00 in company stock. Only 18.60% of the stock of Quantum is held by insiders. 74.94% of the stock of Quantum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO



Earnings for Quantum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Quantum is -18.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Quantum is -18.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here