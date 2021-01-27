Earnings results for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8900000000000001.

Raymond James last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Raymond James has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Raymond James in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.52%. The high price target for RJF is $125.00 and the low price target for RJF is $60.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Raymond James also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James pays a meaningful dividend of 1.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Raymond James has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Raymond James is 25.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Raymond James will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.85% next year. This indicates that Raymond James will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

In the past three months, Raymond James insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,390,555.00 in company stock. Only 10.82% of the stock of Raymond James is held by insiders. 75.11% of the stock of Raymond James is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF



Earnings for Raymond James are expected to grow by 12.61% in the coming year, from $6.98 to $7.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 16.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 16.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Raymond James has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

