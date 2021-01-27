Earnings results for RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

RPC last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. RPC has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. RPC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RPC (NYSE:RES)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RPC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.09%. The high price target for RES is $4.00 and the low price target for RES is $2.50. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC does not currently pay a dividend. RPC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RPC (NYSE:RES)

In the past three months, RPC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.60% of the stock of RPC is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.72% of the stock of RPC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RPC (NYSE:RES



Earnings for RPC are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of RPC is -3.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RPC is -3.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RPC has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

