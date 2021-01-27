Earnings results for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

ServiceNow last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.8. ServiceNow has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ServiceNow in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $558.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.80%. The high price target for NOW is $670.00 and the low price target for NOW is $300.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 24 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ServiceNow has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 24 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $558.00, ServiceNow has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $532.46. ServiceNow has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

ServiceNow does not currently pay a dividend. ServiceNow does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ServiceNow insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,883,815.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of ServiceNow is held by insiders. 87.20% of the stock of ServiceNow is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ServiceNow are expected to grow by 34.23% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of ServiceNow is 150.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of ServiceNow is 150.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. ServiceNow has a PEG Ratio of 12.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ServiceNow has a P/B Ratio of 46.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

