Earnings results for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8.

SL Green Realty last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.37. SL Green Realty has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. SL Green Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.33%. The high price target for SLG is $105.00 and the low price target for SLG is $44.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SL Green Realty has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 1 buy rating, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.94, SL Green Realty has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $65.43. SL Green Realty has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.29%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SL Green Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SL Green Realty is 65.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SL Green Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.06% next year. This indicates that SL Green Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

In the past three months, SL Green Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.99% of the stock of SL Green Realty is held by insiders. 99.58% of the stock of SL Green Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SL Green Realty are expected to decrease by -7.06% in the coming year, from $7.08 to $6.58 per share. The P/E ratio of SL Green Realty is 24.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of SL Green Realty is 24.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. SL Green Realty has a PEG Ratio of 5.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SL Green Realty has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

