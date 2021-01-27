Earnings results for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

SLM last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business earned $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. SLM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SLM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.33%. The high price target for SLM is $15.50 and the low price target for SLM is $9.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SLM has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.63, SLM has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $13.06. SLM has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SLM does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SLM is 9.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SLM will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.05% next year. This indicates that SLM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

In the past three months, SLM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $304,353.00 in company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of SLM is held by insiders. 95.67% of the stock of SLM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM



Earnings for SLM are expected to grow by 8.76% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of SLM is 9.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of SLM is 9.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. SLM has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

