South Plains Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

South Plains Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The business earned $62.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. South Plains Financial has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. South Plains Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

South Plains Financial has a dividend yield of 1.01%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. South Plains Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of South Plains Financial is 11.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, South Plains Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.89% next year. This indicates that South Plains Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, South Plains Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.66% of the stock of South Plains Financial is held by insiders. Only 21.73% of the stock of South Plains Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings for South Plains Financial are expected to decrease by -3.43% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of South Plains Financial is 9.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of South Plains Financial is 9.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. South Plains Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

