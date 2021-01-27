Earnings results for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

South State last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm earned $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State has generated $5.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. South State has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for South State in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.14%. The high price target for SSB is $76.00 and the low price target for SSB is $58.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

South State has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.00, South State has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $77.65. South State has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State pays a meaningful dividend of 2.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. South State does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of South State is 33.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, South State will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.06% next year. This indicates that South State will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

In the past three months, South State insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,533,821.00 in company stock. Only 1.43% of the stock of South State is held by insiders. 76.01% of the stock of South State is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of South State (NASDAQ:SSB



Earnings for South State are expected to grow by 16.70% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $5.52 per share. The P/E ratio of South State is 50.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of South State is 50.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. South State has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

