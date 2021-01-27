Earnings results for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.9.

Teledyne Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $749 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Teledyne Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teledyne Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $376.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.95%. The high price target for TDY is $415.00 and the low price target for TDY is $331.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Teledyne Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

In the past three months, Teledyne Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.15% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by insiders. 88.37% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY



Earnings for Teledyne Technologies are expected to grow by 11.97% in the coming year, from $10.36 to $11.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Teledyne Technologies is 37.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Teledyne Technologies is 37.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 74.16. Teledyne Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

