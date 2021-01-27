Earnings results for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Teradyne last posted its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company earned $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Teradyne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teradyne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.41, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.60%. The high price target for TER is $165.00 and the low price target for TER is $66.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teradyne has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.41, Teradyne has a forecasted downside of 18.6% from its current price of $138.10. Teradyne has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teradyne does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Teradyne is 13.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teradyne will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.20% next year. This indicates that Teradyne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

In the past three months, Teradyne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,162,743.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Teradyne is held by insiders. 94.85% of the stock of Teradyne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER



Earnings for Teradyne are expected to grow by 8.69% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 34.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 34.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. Teradyne has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teradyne has a P/B Ratio of 15.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here