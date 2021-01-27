Earnings results for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Tesla last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company earned $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,773.3. Tesla has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

33 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tesla in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $312.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 64.62%. The high price target for TSLA is $788.00 and the low price target for TSLA is $110.00. There are currently 12 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla does not currently pay a dividend. Tesla does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

In the past three months, Tesla insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $101,021,931.00 in company stock. Only 23.00% of the stock of Tesla is held by insiders. 41.39% of the stock of Tesla is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA



Earnings for Tesla are expected to grow by 171.57% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $2.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Tesla is 1,773.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Tesla is 1,773.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 77.97. Tesla has a PEG Ratio of 8.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tesla has a P/B Ratio of 106.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

