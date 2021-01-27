Earnings results for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Tetra Tech last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 11th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Its revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Tetra Tech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tetra Tech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.85%. The high price target for TTEK is $155.00 and the low price target for TTEK is $97.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tetra Tech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.40, Tetra Tech has a forecasted downside of 12.9% from its current price of $133.57. Tetra Tech has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech has a dividend yield of 0.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tetra Tech has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tetra Tech is 20.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tetra Tech will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.18% next year. This indicates that Tetra Tech will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

In the past three months, Tetra Tech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,714,713.00 in company stock. Only 1.97% of the stock of Tetra Tech is held by insiders. 83.05% of the stock of Tetra Tech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK



Earnings for Tetra Tech are expected to grow by 9.68% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Tetra Tech is 42.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Tetra Tech is 42.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.50. Tetra Tech has a PEG Ratio of 2.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tetra Tech has a P/B Ratio of 6.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

