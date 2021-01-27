Earnings results for Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Textron last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. Textron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Textron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.67%. The high price target for TXT is $55.00 and the low price target for TXT is $30.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Textron has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.82, Textron has a forecasted downside of 15.7% from its current price of $49.59. Textron has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron has a dividend yield of 0.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Textron has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Textron is 2.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Textron will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.97% next year. This indicates that Textron will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Textron (NYSE:TXT)

In the past three months, Textron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,549.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Textron is held by insiders. 85.57% of the stock of Textron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Textron (NYSE:TXT



Earnings for Textron are expected to grow by 43.09% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Textron is 41.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Textron is 41.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 74.16. Textron has a PEG Ratio of 6.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Textron has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

